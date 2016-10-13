Report: Google smartwatches (including LTE model) coming Q1 2017

So says master leaker Evan Blass at VentureBeat, who has a habit of being right. The watches, which are known as Angelfish and Swordfish (for now, anyway), both run Android Wear 2.0, the new wearables OS Google announced last May at Google I/O. The larger Angelfish model will reportedly have an LTE radio inside (for phone-free internet connectivity). It has a GPS radio, too. The smaller Swordfish reportedly has GPS, no LTE, and a smaller price.