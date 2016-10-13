Why the latest disability lawsuit against Uber is a big deal

Uber is being sued in Chicago by a disability-rights group alleging that its lack of wheelchair-accessible vehicles violates the Americans with Disabilities Act . BuzzFeed has a good recap of the suit and its implications.

It’s not the first time Uber has been sued over wheelchair accessibility, but what’s interesting here is the group’s argument that Uber, by virtue of its size and dominance, is supplanting traditional modes of transportation and therefore should be held to the same standards. In other words, Uber isn’t just a transportation option—for many residents, it’s the only option. And the bigger Uber gets, the less it will be able to avoid these legal challenges. Here’s more from the legal complaint: