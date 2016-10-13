advertisement
Hyperloop One scores $50M funding, former Uber CFO as advisor

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Still tied up in litigation between founders over various allegations of seedy misdeeds, Hyperloop One nonetheless looks like a great business investment to some, given its promise to make traveling and moving cargo between places hyper-fast and efficient.

How do we know? Today, the Los Angeles-based company said it has closed a new $50 million round of funding, bringing its total VC haul so far to $160 million. It also announced it has brought on former Uber CFO Brent Callinicos as a strategic advisor.

Hyperloop One has said it expects to start moving people and cargo within five years, likely in areas of the world with less regulation than the United States.

