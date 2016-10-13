advertisement
Verizon may not want Yahoo anymore after data breach

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

What’s the return policy on a $4.83 billion corporation? Verizon Communications may be having second thoughts about its acquisition of Yahoo Inc. following news last month of a massive data breach affecting some 500 million email accounts. Craig Silliman, the telecom’s top lawyer, told reporters today that the breach—which Verizon apparently didn’t know about—could trigger a back-out clause in the transaction, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, Silliman declined to say whether Verizon was renegotiating the deal, but he did say, “I think we have a reasonable basis to believe right now that the impact is material and we’re looking to Yahoo to demonstrate to us the full impact.”  

