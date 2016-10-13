NASA’s next big Mars mission: A VR Reggie Watts and Buzz Aldrin to entertain lonely astronauts

Traveling to Mars is a long and lonely trip. Astronauts lucky enough to make the trip will surely get bored and wish they had someone to keep them company.

Who better, then, to come along for the ride than one of the most famous astronauts of all time (oh, the stories he’ll tell) and one of the most entertaining musicians of our time?

That’s why NASA, in conjunction with the virtual reality company 8i, plan on sending Mars astronauts holograms of Buzz Aldrin and Reggie Watts that they can interact with on their holodeck.