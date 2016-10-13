Google and Facebook’s 8,000-mile undersea cable will help them work in China

China blocks its citizens’ access to Google and Facebook, and the internet giants want to do something about it.

Their latest solution: An 8,000-mile undersea cable from Los Angeles to Hong Kong, a Chinese territory where the companies’ services are allowed. According to CNN Money, the massive “ultra-fast” cable can serve up enough capacity to tackle more than 80 million concurrent high-definition video calls taking place between North America and Asia.

So while the cable won’t bring Facebook or Google to the millions of people in mainland China that would probably like to use the services, the companies at least hope this new project will help get them closer.