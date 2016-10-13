With PlayStation VR launch, all major virtual reality systems have finally shipped

First came Google Cardboard, in 2014. Then Samsung’s Gear VR. Next was the Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive.

And now, finally, Sony’s PlayStation VR has launched. Which means that, for reals this time, the consumer VR era is fully in effect. Oh, except for Google’s new Daydream View.

At $399, the PSVR is less expensive than the $599 Rift and $799 Vive. The Gear VR runs $99 and when the Daydream View comes out next month it’ll be $79. Each system occupies a slightly different place on the spectrum of VR platform quality and feature sets. Sony is hoping to attract millions of buyers given that the PSVR works with the PlayStation 4—as opposed to a high-end gaming-quality PC, yet features positional tracking like the Rift and Vive.