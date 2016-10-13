advertisement
Yet again, this year’s Nobel Prize laureates are all dudes

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

The gender split among Nobel Prize winners has historically tipped in favor of men. This year, women didn’t get a single award in any of the six categories. In fact, only 48 of these laureates who are touted for having brought “the Greatest Benefit to Mankind” since the Prize’s inception in 1901 have been women.

