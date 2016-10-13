NY rules that Uber drivers are eligible for unemployment benefits, which could disrupt its business model

New York State regulators have determined that two former Uber drivers (one who also drove for Lyft) are eligible for unemployment payments, according to the New York Times, which discovered the ruling through a Freedom of Information Act request. Uber classifies its drivers as independent contractors, who are not eligible for unemployment benefits. Though the ruling applies only to the two drivers, it may be used to argue in other arenas that Uber is an employer, which would disrupt its business model by requiring Uber to pay into social safety net programs on behalf of its workers and to follow other labor laws.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens