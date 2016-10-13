Martha Stewart launches first ever Thanksgiving boxed meal kit

It makes a lot of sense. Shopping for Thanksgiving dinner can be a huge hassle, especially when grocery stores are packed with shoppers looking for a last-minute turkey or a bag of cranberries.

Martha, who has collaborated with Marley Spoon to launch a boxed meal kit much like Blue Apron, has created a special Thanksgiving Box that includes a free-range turkey, as well as side dishes and apple pie. It is designed to feed eight to 10 people and costs $179. There is also a sides-only version that costs $119.

Besides making cooking more convenient, Marley Spoon also makes the case that it will cut out a lot of waste by delivering perfectly portioned ingredients.

[Image via Martha and Marley Spoon]