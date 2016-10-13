Discovery invests $100 million in Ben Lerer-led content network

Thrillist, NowThis Media, The Dodo, and Seeker are merging to form a new digital network: Group Nine Media. Ben Lerer, who founded Thrillist in 2005, becomes CEO of the operation, and Axel Springer, the second largest shareholder as a result of earlier investments, will have a seat on the board. Group Nine will combine the sales teams of all the brands under one roof, and the focus will be on video—the global monthly video views across these entities put it into competition with the top five or ten online media properties, depending on how you like to measure these things.