Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls organization migrates to Medium

About eight years ago, actress Amy Poehler and producer Meredith Walker joined forces to launch Smart Girls , an organization that provides an empowering community for young women on the internet. Its motto is, “Change the World by Being Yourself.”

Today, the Smart Girls blog is migrating to Medium. Maggie Chieffo, the blog’s editor-in-chief, explains in a post that she was drawn to the Medium platform because it has cultivated a strong sense of community by being egalitarian, immersive, and collaborative—values that Smart Girls also upholds.

Medium has attracted a wide range of people and organizations, including The White House, which regularly posts content about the President’s initiatives.

[Image via Smart Girls]