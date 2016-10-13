Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature for “new poetic expressions”

The times, they really are a-changing. The Nobel Prize for Literature, which usually is awarded to novelists and fiction writers, was given to Bob Dylan this morning. The Minnesota-bred music legend was honored for “new poetic expressions” in American songwriting. He is the first songwriter ever to win the prestigious award.
Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Nobel Foundation, said Dylan was chosen because he is “a great poet in the English speaking tradition. “For 54 years now he’s been at it reinventing himself, constantly creating a new identity,” she told reporters in Stockholm.
[Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images]