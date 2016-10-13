Soylent: Throw away our meal replacement bars because they’re making people sick

In the wake of several incidents of people who claim that Soylent’s new meal replacement bars caused them to vomit repeatedly, the company is asking customers to throw the food bars away. One person who ate a bar told Eater : “I experienced intense vomiting about three to four hours after eating a Food Bar. The vomiting lasted several hours. I think it was probably the worst vomiting episode I ever experienced. I did not experience diarrhea.”

According to a blog post on the company’s site, where the bars are now listed as unavailable:

“It has recently come to our attention that a small number of our customers have experienced gastrointestinal issues after consuming Soylent Bars. As a precautionary measure, we are halting all Soylent Bar purchases and shipments and are advising our customers to discard any remaining bars in their possession.”

(Image: Soylent)