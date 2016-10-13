advertisement
Amazon to hire more than 120,000 temps this holiday season

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It happens every year, but this time it’s bigger than ever. This morning, Amazon said it would hire more than 120,000 seasonal employees—the equivalent of a small city—to work at its fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and customer service sites this holiday season. It converted more than 14,000 of those jobs into full-time roles last year, and it expects to increase that number this year, reports Reuters.

