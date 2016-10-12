Trump threatens to sue the “New York Times” after it reports that he sexually harassed two women

Tonight, the presidential campaign was rocked again by several bombshell reports in which three women went on the record to claim that Donald Trump sexually harassed them. Two women—Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks— told the New York Times that Trump made inappropriate physical advances. And Mindy McGillivray told the Palm Beach Post that she was sexually groped by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort 13 years ago.

When asked to respond to these claims, Trump yelled at NYT reporter Megan Twohey on Tuesday night, “You are a disgusting human being,” and threatened to sue the paper. On Wednesday afternoon, Twohey received a legal letter from a Trump attorney. The Trump campaign later released a statement: “This entire article is fiction, and for the New York Times to launch a completely false, coordinated character assassination against Mr. Trump on a topic like this is dangerous. To reach back decades in an attempt to smear Mr. Trump trivializes sexual assault, and it sets a new low for where the media is willing to go in its efforts to determine this election.”

Here is Leeds’ account: