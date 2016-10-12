Health insurer Oscar slashes jobs in New York, but expands in Arizona

Oscar, the venture-backed insurance company known for its cheeky subway ads, is laying off more than 30 people from its member services team in New York. It is hiring for its customer-service unit in Arizona.

Oscar is transitioning into a new model it called “Oscar Concierge,” which involves assigning each member a four-person team, including a nurse.

In the first half of this year, Bloomberg reported that Oscar lost $83 million across its New York, California, and Texas markets. Oscar, a company that wanted to disrupt health insurance on the individual market, is backed by Founders Fund, Google Capital, Formation 8, and other venture firms.