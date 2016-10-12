New study reveals Clinton’s ads are more effective than Trump’s

It collaborated with video ad tech company Unruly to test a nationally representative sample of 1,091 people over the voting age about two ads from the US Presidential Election using Unruly EQ’s biometric and emotional testing tools, including Affectiva’s facial coding tech.

The research found that people generally responded better to Clinton’s messaging than to Trump’s. After watching their ads, 47% of viewers felt more positively toward Clinton, while 35% felt more positively toward Trump. Fifteen percent of viewers felt more negatively toward Clinton, while 17% felt more negatively toward Trump.

Political ads are designed to stir up strong, primal emotions such as anger and disgust. And given how polarized Americans are, it is no surprise that each candidate conjures up a wide range of emotions in viewers, depending on their existing political sentiments. But ultimately, Clinton’s ads appear to be doing a better job at positively engaging viewers.