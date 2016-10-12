Some of the fake news Facebook Trending has featured since firing its human editors

It didn’t end with the Megyn Kelly news . Here are other fake news stories Facebook has included in Trending over the past six weeks, per the Washington Post :

• A satirical story about how the next iteration of the iPhone would be like “Aladdin’s lamp,” and that Siri would come out of the phone like a genie.

• A poll by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a conservative group that peddles scientifically discredited theories about HIV not causing AIDS and abortions causing breast cancer.

• A tabloid article that alleged 9/11 was the result of bombs planted in the Twin Towers and that there was footage to back up the theory.

• Yet another satirical story, this time about the Buffalo Bills.

