advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Some of the fake news Facebook Trending has featured since firing its human editors

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

It didn’t end with the Megyn Kelly news. Here are other fake news stories Facebook has included in Trending over the past six weeks, per the Washington Post

A satirical story about how the next iteration of the iPhone would be like “Aladdin’s lamp,” and that Siri would come out of the phone like a genie.

• A poll by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a conservative group that peddles scientifically discredited theories about HIV not causing AIDS and abortions causing breast cancer.

A tabloid article that alleged 9/11 was the result of bombs planted in the Twin Towers and that there was footage to back up the theory. 

Yet another satirical story, this time about the Buffalo Bills. 

Read more about how Facebook’s Trending section has relied too much on automation. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life