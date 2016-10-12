Can Abercrombie entice gen Z by being nicer?

In a recent story I wrote about generation Z , I spoke with American Eagle Outfitters’ chief marketing officer, Kyle Andrew , who explained that she was working to create a warm, inclusive image that today’s teens would respond to.

Its competitor Abercrombie and Fitch is now trying to follow suit, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. It recently unveiled a new marketing campaign that has diverse models doing fun things like eating lobsters and frolicking in nature. This is very different from its previous aesthetic that featured perfectly sculpted models in hyper-sexual positions.

But can Abercrombie make the switch? This new approach will require it to develop a new voice and point of view in order to stand out in the crowded teen apparel market. It’s unclear exactly how it will shed its “mean girl” reputation.

[Image via Ambercrombie]