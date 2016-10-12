The Wells Fargo fallout continues: CEO John Stumpf is reportedly stepping down

John Stumpf, CEO and co-chairman of Wells Fargo, has decided to leave both posts, reports the Wall Street Journal. This unsurprising turn of events is in response to a months-long scandal over unethical business tactics. Recently, Stumpf agreed to forgo his salary and the bank agreed to pay a $185 million settlement. Even still, the call for more action persisted: Last month Elizabeth Warren outright called for Stumpf’s resignation.