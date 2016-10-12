Email: Clinton-friendly reporter warns of the “one thing that could well bring down a Hillary Clinton candidacy”

WikiLeaks dropped its fourth and fifth batch of Clinton campaign emails this afternoon. One of the most revealing is an urgent message on March 21, 2015 from Clinton-friendly journalist Brent Budowsky to campaign chair John Podesta , expressing dismay about recent headlines detailing foreign donors to the Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton’s paid speeches and her brother Tony Rodham “hustling gold mining deals in Haiti.” Budowsky notes with alarm:

“If there is one thing that could well bring down a Hillary Clinton candidacy it is this cycle of money issues about which I am now feeling red alerts, loud bells, warning signals, and red flags and I am now seriously pissed off that there is a real chance that her candidacy and the Democratic Party could be destroyed by these self-created dangers that continue to proliferate the closer she gets to presumably announcing her candidacy.”

He continues in an urgent tone:

“If she is not hearing this from others, please feel free to forward this to her, I will play the bad guy here because I do not want her money and because she needs to hear this from her friends and she will sure as hell be attacked for this by her enemies, and it will be megaphoned throughout the media, and foreign donations and paid speeches and hustling gold mining deals by her brother are entirely legitimate issues that are self-created, and must self-corrected before it is too late….and I do not believe the Clintons fully understand the magnitude and immediacy of the danger in the current political and media climate…..”