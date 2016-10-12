This augmented-reality “Wizard of Oz” stage show actually encourages you to whip out your phone at the theater 

Normally, the last thing you want to do during a play is pull out your smartphone (unless you’re prepared to incur some serious passive-aggressive side-eye from yours truly), but one new show coming to New York’s 3LD Art and Technology Center next month actually wants you to show up armed and ready with your mobile device. It’s called Elements of Oz, and it uses augmented reality to offer theatergoers an enhanced look at the magical land created by L. Frank Baum. Using an AR mobile app designed specifically for the show, audience members can hold up their phones to the stage and see special effects—like the tornado that hits Dorothy’s house—super imposed over the live action. Think Pokémon Go without the stigma.