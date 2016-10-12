Afternoon intel: Vera Bradley hacked, Silicon Valley execs love Tesla, Apple

• President Obama said Tuesday that Trump’s comments toward women would disqualify him from a job at 7/11, much less commander in chief .

• America’s favorite floral purse manufacturer Vera Bradley says hackers might have gained access to customer credit card numbers and verification codes, Reuters reports.

• Five environmental activists closed off emergency valves at five different cross-border oil and gas pipelines on Tuesday, using nothing but bolt cutters to cut through chains.

• The Atlantic surveyed over 50 Silicon Valley execs, and—surprise, surprise—more than half drove a Tesla and sided with Apple during its FBI debacle.

• Today in Please Buy Me This: a “Yellow Submarine”-themed Beatles Lego set. Send to Claire Dodson at 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007.