It’s terrifyingly easy to sabotage our oil and gas pipeline infrastructure

An environmental activist group on Tuesday demonstrated the surprising ease of disrupting the North America oil and gas pipeline system. Armed with nothing more than some bolt cutters and hardhats, a group of five activists simply cut through a few chains and twisted shut the emergency valves at five different cross-border pipelines, located in four states. Combined, the affected pipelines pump 2.8 million barrels a day of crude across the United States from Canada, Reuters reports. The protest stunt caused no permanent damage.