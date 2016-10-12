advertisement
Drone delivery would be great, consumers say, as soon as drones crash less

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

The U.S. Postal Service, always an organization at the cutting edge of technology—okay, maybe that’s a biiiit of a stretch—wondered how Americans felt about the idea of mail delivery by drone, first popularized by Amazon in 2013. So it did what anyone would do: It conducted a big ol’ survey.

The results are in, and guess what? Americans are pretty drone-delivery curious. 

The study is super long and covers a whole lot of territory, but here’s the major takeaways: A plurality (44%) of us like the idea of drone delivery, and 75% of Americans think their packages will be arriving by air within five years. But a plurality (37%) also fear that drones aren’t malfunction-free enough yet (read: safe) to be plying our skies with our most precious mail.

Read the whole report here.

