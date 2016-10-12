Twitter’s annual dev conference is not happening this year

We heard feedback after last year’s Flight conference that small, more intimate events are where our developer community are seeing the most value. So instead of holding a single developer conference in San Francisco, we are hosting a series of regional developer events, continuing the momentum from our global #HelloWorld. Given the diversity of things developers are building with Twitter (from MoPub, to the Ads API, to Gnip, Fabric, and more) having more local events will enable us to engage with our community in a much more personal way.