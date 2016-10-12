advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

In a survey of Silicon Valley execs, 40% of them say they own a robot

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

For its November issue, the Atlantic surveyed more than 50 Silicon Valley execs and entrepreneurs on innovation, their personal beliefs and the presidential election. “I’d even take a poorly written PHP script over Trump,” says Double Robotics CEO David Cann. He was just one of the 88% surveyed who said they will vote for Hillary Clinton, while 7% remain undecided and 5% want neither candidate.  Other findings:

• 40% of them own a robot 

• 31% of them cited Facebook as the tech company with the best reputation as a place for women to work (Google/Alphabet came in second)

• 56% said investor Peter Thiel’s endorsement of Trump was worse than his legal assault on Gawker, which helped shutter the site.

• 78% sided with Apple in its encryption battle with the FBI.

• 69% of them said they drive a Tesla.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life