The latest project to come out of Lego’s crowdsourcing platform: the Beatles’ yellow submarine

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

“In the town where I was born”… and many other communities around the world, enough people love the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” that they inspired Lego to memorialize the beloved song with a special yellow submarine Lego set. Included with the underwater sub are pieces to build John, Paul, George, and Ringo, too. The project is the latest development to come out of the Lego Ideas crowdsourcing platform. Full speed ahead!

