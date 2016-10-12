Morning intel: Amazon gets into music streaming, Facebook gives voter registration a bump

• Facebook increased online voter registration in at least 16 states by featuring a message on the news feed last month that urged its users to register.

• Today marks the introduction of yet another streaming music service, though this one’s a doozy: Amazon Music Unlimited will cost users $10 per month and offers a 30-day free trial. Amazon Prime subscribers, however, only have to pay an $8 monthly fee, while those who own Amazon Echo speakers can get the service for just $4 a month.

• Chinese search giant Baidu just created Baidu Capital, a $3 billion investment fund that will make mid- and late-stage deals ranging from $50 million to $100 million.

• The jury’s still out on why Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phones keep exploding, which is… not good. The company has hundreds of engineers dedicated to recreating the explosions caused by the phone’s batteries, but to no avail.

• Square reportedly considered selling Caviar—the food delivery service it acquired in 2014—and received bids from Uber, GrubHub, and Yelp. Square decided against a sale because it wanted $100 million for Caviar, according to Bloomberg.

• Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have hired Amazon exec Brian Pinkerton as CTO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.