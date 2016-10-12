advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Morning intel: Amazon gets into music streaming, Facebook gives voter registration a bump

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Facebook increased online voter registration in at least 16 states by featuring a message on the news feed last month that urged its users to register.

• Today marks the introduction of yet another streaming music service, though this one’s a doozy: Amazon Music Unlimited will cost users $10 per month and offers a 30-day free trial. Amazon Prime subscribers, however, only have to pay an $8 monthly fee, while those who own Amazon Echo speakers can get the service for just $4 a month. 

• Chinese search giant Baidu just created Baidu Capital, a $3 billion investment fund that will make mid- and late-stage deals ranging from $50 million to $100 million. 

The jury’s still out on why Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phones keep exploding, which is… not good. The company has hundreds of engineers dedicated to recreating the explosions caused by the phone’s batteries, but to no avail. 

• Square reportedly considered selling Caviar—the food delivery service it acquired in 2014—and received bids from Uber, GrubHub, and Yelp. Square decided against a sale because it wanted $100 million for Caviar, according to Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have hired Amazon exec Brian Pinkerton as CTO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life