A tiny message from Facebook significantly increased voter registration

Last month, Facebook reminded its users to register to vote. On the day the reminder went live, several states broke records for their highest daily online voter registration. In nine states, according to the New York Times, election officials have released official statements noting the impact Facebook’s message had on voter registration.
The nonprofit Center for Election Innovation & Research looked at 16 states’ voter registration data and found that almost all of them saw a “massive increase” in registration activity on the day Facebook’s reminder message went live.