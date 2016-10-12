Baidu starts a $3 billion fund to invest in internet startups

This morning, China’s search engine giant Baidu launched Baidu Capital, a $3 billion fund to make investments ranging from $50 million to $100 million in internet startups, reports Reuters. Last month, it started Baidu Venture, a $200 million fund, to invest in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality. The company, which has been hurt by rivals Tencent and Alibaba and reportedly in late July had its biggest quarterly decline in profits in almost eight years, is obviously staking its claim on the post-smartphone era.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens