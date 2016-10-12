Starting today, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited, its new streaming service, for $10 a month

Today is the day that Spotify and Apple Music have been dreading: Amazon launched its new music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. It offers tens of millions of songs from Sony, Universal, Warner, and other major labels. One key discount that may give Amazon a leg up in this competitive space: Amazon Prime subscribers will get the service for just $7.99 a month, and for even less if you use Amazon Echo speakers—$3.99 a month (though you’re limited to streaming through your Echo device). The Amazon invasion over every single aspect of our lives continues apace.