Apple to open its second R&D center in China, Tim Cook announces during visit

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Apple will build a research and development center in Shenzhen, CEO Tim Cook announced on Wednesday during a tour of the manufacturing hub. It is the company’s second such facility in China, where it plans a similar center in Beijing and faces fierce competition from local firms like Huawei Technologies, OPPO, and Vivo, reports Reuters. Cook met with city officials while attending an innovation event in the country.

