If Donald Trump loses, it’ll be because of women

Hillary Clinton is beating Donald Trump among women voters by a margin that is historically unprecedented and, at the moment at least, more than enough to overcome Trump’s own substantial lead among men.

That means, writes FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, that if the election were held today, Clinton would become the first female president in U.S. history–thanks to women.

Trump, who recently was discovered to have made extremely crass comments on tape that some say is evidence of his having sexually assaulted women, may realize he’s antagonized the wrong voting bloc.