Sheryl Sandberg shoots down Treasury Secretary speculation: “I’m staying at Facebook”

For months, the rumor mill has been ramping up that Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is seriously being considered for Treasury or Commerce secretary under a President Hillary Clinton. Today, she shot down the speculation, firmly asserting, “I’m staying at Facebook.” Sandberg even repeated herself to drive the point home: “I really am staying at Facebook,” adding that she’s “very happy” there.
The speculation wasn’t entirely unfounded. Sandberg has a good relationship with Clinton, In March 2015, just before Clinton announced her candidacy, Sandberg met with Clinton and some of her top aides to share research on “gender and leadership by women,” according to newly revealed emails published by WikiLeaks.