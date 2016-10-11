Evening intel: Airbnb’s PAC attack, SCOTUS plays referee for Apple and Samsung   

• Facing a state law that could subject it to stiff penalties for illegal listings, Airbnb is said to be dumping $10 million into a pre-election super PAC , NYDN reports .

• The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments in a high-stakes patent-infringement case between Apple and Samsung.

• Sports Illustrated is producing a VR project that will let you climb the tallest mountain in the world without dying.

• Ronald McDonald is laying low until all of this creepy clown business blows over.

• The Orlando Magic brings their pixie dust to Facebook Live with the first NBA game to be live-streamed on the social network.

• Finally, there is a reversible suit for women.