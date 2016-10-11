Sports Illustrated’s VR project will let you climb Everest and not die

Notwithstanding the fact that you have to be in great shape and have a lot of money, climbing Everest is also incredibly time-consuming and damned dangerous. But let’s face it, it’s there, and a lot of people want to get to the top.

Now, you don’t need to strap on dozens of pounds of gear and travel to Nepal for several weeks. Instead, you can simply strap on a virtual reality headset for your trip to 29,028 feet.

Sports Illustrated has teamed with Endemol Shine Beyond USA on Capturing Everest, a multi-part VR series that follows several climbers’ trek to the top of the world’s tallest mountain. It will premiere next year.