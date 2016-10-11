Argent just created a fully reversible women’s suit

To my knowledge , it’s the first women’s business suit on the market that can be turned inside-out for two separate looks. One side is heather gray, while the other one has a plaid pattern.

The trousers don’t have a zipper and just need to be pulled on, but because of the fine weave of the fabric, they manage not to look like yoga pants. The blazer can be reversed as well. Both are made from bi-stretch, double-faced fabric imported from Portugal.

Eleanor Turner, Argent’s cofounder and chief creative officer, explains that the concept allows the garment to be versatile. It can be useful for, say, travel, when you want to be able to have two different styles but don’t have much packing space.