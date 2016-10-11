advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Square explored selling off its food delivery division, report says

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Earlier this year, point of sale company Square may have explored selling its food delivery business, Caviar, a report from Bloomberg says. The company reportedly entertained offers from Uber, GrubHub, and Yelp, but wanted $100 million for the division. Apparently, Square deemed the offers floated too low. 

Square acquired Caviar, a delivery infrastructure service for higher-end restaurants, in 2014. The following year it bought up Fastbite, a sub-15-minute lunch delivery service, and folded it into Caviar. The idea was that by having a food delivery service, Square could better sell its management tools to restaurants. While the acquisition may have proven a good way to cross-sell its software, food delivery is a highly competitive space with big incumbents like GrubHub taking up fat slices of the market. 

This year, Caviar shuttered services in a few of its markets and may be looking to reduce some of its losses. That said, the company is not currently shopping Caviar around, a source close to the matter says.   

[Photo: Flickr user Gabriel Saldana]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life