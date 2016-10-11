Afternoon intel: Amazon plans new convenience stores, General Motors adds 650 jobs

• In its latest move to take over the world , Amazon will soon launch brick-and-mortar convenience stores and grocery drive-ins.

• Shared vehicles could make up almost half of all vehicle traffic by 2030 in some developing cities, according to an interesting new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

• General Motors is adding 650 new jobs at its Tennessee factory to keep up with demand for the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia crossover SUVs, Reuters reports.

• A gunman dressed as a police officer killed at least 14 people in Kabul, Afghanistan, today; the crowd was gathered at a shrine for a Shi’ite holy day.

• Samsung has to send fireproof kits to customers to recover its explosive Note 7s. They’re basically Russian nesting dolls made with ceramic fiber paper, which can withstand extreme heat.