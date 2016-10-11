advertisement
Afternoon intel: Amazon plans new convenience stores, General Motors adds 650 jobs

By Claire Dodson1 minute Read

• In its latest move to take over the world, Amazon will soon launch brick-and-mortar convenience stores and grocery drive-ins.

Shared vehicles could make up almost half of all vehicle traffic by 2030 in some developing cities, according to an interesting new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

General Motors is adding 650 new jobs at its Tennessee factory to keep up with demand for the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia crossover SUVs, Reuters reports.

• A gunman dressed as a police officer killed at least 14 people in Kabul, Afghanistan, today; the crowd was gathered at a shrine for a Shi’ite holy day.  

• Samsung has to send fireproof kits to customers to recover its explosive Note 7s. They’re basically Russian nesting dolls made with ceramic fiber paper, which can withstand extreme heat. 

