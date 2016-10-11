Still own a car? It might be your last

An interesting new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance looks at how a number of factors—ride-sharing, electric cars, self-driving vehicles—are coalescing to change the face of transportation as we know it. The report imagines at least three possibilities for how that may play out.

One of those models suggests that shared vehicles could make up almost half of all vehicle traffic by 2030 in cities in some developing countries. Another scenario envisions widespread door-to-door transport on demand, fueled by a hybrid infrastructure that blurs the lines between private, shared, and public transportation.

If you’re like me and you haven’t owned a car since the early 2000s, pat yourself on the back. You were a trendsetter all along.

[Photo: Google]