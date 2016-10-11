Amazon is planning to open brick-and-mortar convenience stores and grocery drive-ins

Shed a tear for your local bodega. Amazon plans to build convenience stores—real brick-and-mortar stores that sell produce, milk, meats, and other perishables—at which shoppers would pay by using their mobile phones or on touch screens, reports the Wall Street Journal. If you’re really in a hurry, Amazon plans to open some drive-in locations that use license-plate reading technology to quicken the wait, “where online grocery orders will be brought to the car,” reports the WSJ. Several competitors are already in the space, including Curbside, which uses smartphone-enabled “pickup pods.”