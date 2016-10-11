When you’ve lost Oculus: Note 7’s kicked off Gear VR

Samsung’s nightmares with its exploding Note 7 phones have been well-chronicled . But now it’s having to contend with the fiery phone being kicked off its own virtual reality device.

Worried about safety, Facebook-owned Oculus—which makes the software that powers Samsung’s own mobile VR headset, the Gear VR—has decided to disable Note 7 support.

“Customer safety is Oculus’ top priority,” the company wrote in an update, VR Scout reported. “Oculus is removing support for all Note 7 devices on the Oculus platform. Until further notice, Note 7 devices will not be compatible with the Gear VR. For more information regarding the Note 7, please contact Samsung directly.