This company told law enforcement it could track police protests with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram data 

The ACLU of California just released an alarming report on Geofeedia, a social media tool that marketed itself to law enforcement as a way to track and monitor protesters and activists. In emails released by the civil rights organization, the company touted “special access” to user data from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and told law enforcement it monitored protest activity in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, where unrest had broken out after the police-involved deaths of young black men—Mike Brown and Freddie Gray, respectively.