Deadly Iraq bombing may be first drone strike on Western troops

An ISIS drone equipped with explosives killed two Kurdish soldiers and injured two French paratroopers in Irbil, Iraq last week, Popular Science reports. The injuries to the French paratroopers may be the first drone casualties for a Western nation, according to the magazine.
Lacking the sophisticated military drones used by larger fighting forces, ISIS is reportedly using off-the-shelf commercial drones to carry explosives. The attack comes at a time when security officials around the world are increasingly exploring options to prevent from drones straying where they don’t belong.