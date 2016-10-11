Theranos hits back at investor lawsuit

Theranos is being sued by hedge fund Partner Fund Management over securities fraud. The group, which invested in the embattled health testing company, alleges that Theranos lied in order to receive an investment.
This morning Theranos responded to those claims in blog post form, calling the suit “without merit.” It goes on:
Most of the company statements the plaintiff has cited in its suit were made after the time the plaintiff invested, and could not possibly have been the original basis for investment. This wholesale reliance on post-investment statements, therefore, negates the claim that the plaintiff was misled.