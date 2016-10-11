Emails: Apple CEO Tim Cook only wanted to meet 1-on-1 with Clinton, “no staff”

Among the tech tidbits buried in the trove of Clinton campaign emails published by WikiLeaks on Monday was a request from Apple CEO Tim Cook for a meeting with Hillary Clinton on June 21, 2015. “Tim’s office requested a 1:1 meeting today, which was a nice way of saying ‘no staff,'” campaign aide Lindsay Roitman wrote in an email. “I think this is one [where] we should proceed cautiously. He’s supportive but new to this so I think we shouldn’t come on too strong.”