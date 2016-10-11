advertisement
3,000 sexual assault survivors ask GOP to denounce Trump in full-page Washington Post ad 

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

The ad, which was paid for by national women’s advocacy group UltraViolet Action and MoveOn.org, calls on Republican leaders to denounce Donald Trump. This comes in the wake of the recently released hot-mic video of Trump boasting about groping, kissing, and sexually harassing women. 

