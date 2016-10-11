Morning intel: Obama says humans will be on Mars by 2030s

• In an op-ed published on CNN today, President Obama announced that the U.S. is partnering with private companies “to build new habitats that can sustain and transport astronauts on long-duration missions in deep space.” The goal: to send humans to Mars by the 2030s .

• Samsung confirmed this morning that, as per a report on Sunday, it will be pulling the plug on the Galaxy Note 7. This could reportedly cost Samsung as much as $17 billion.

• Speaking of Samsung, it faces off with longtime nemesis Apple before the U.S. Supreme Court today in oral arguments over their patent war involving smartphone technology.

• Yesterday, Paul Ryan told Republican lawmakers that he would no longer campaign for Donald Trump and would instead focus on keeping the Republican majority in Congress.

• Facebook finally launched its Slack competitor, Workplace, which runs between $1-$3 per employee—significantly less than Slack’s premium versions.

• The new version of dating app Hinge costs $7 per month and is being positioned as a relationship app—and a solution to the “dating apocalypse.”