Morning intel: Obama says humans will be on Mars by 2030s

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• In an op-ed published on CNN today, President Obama announced that the U.S. is partnering with private companies “to build new habitats that can sustain and transport astronauts on long-duration missions in deep space.” The goal: to send humans to Mars by the 2030s

Samsung confirmed this morning that, as per a report on Sunday, it will be pulling the plug on the Galaxy Note 7. This could reportedly cost Samsung as much as $17 billion. 

• Speaking of Samsung, it faces off with longtime nemesis Apple before the U.S. Supreme Court today in oral arguments over their patent war involving smartphone technology.

• Yesterday, Paul Ryan told Republican lawmakers that he would no longer campaign for Donald Trump and would instead focus on keeping the Republican majority in Congress. 

Facebook finally launched its Slack competitor, Workplace, which runs between $1-$3 per employee—significantly less than Slack’s premium versions. 

• The new version of dating app Hinge costs $7 per month and is being positioned as a relationship app—and a solution to the “dating apocalypse.” 

